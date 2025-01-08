The Book of Jude - Yehudah

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we take a deeper dive in the book of Jude. A very short yet powerful letter to believers to watch out for false teachers who were then and are now infiltrating congregations. Keep the faith
Hebrew Book of Revelation, James and Jude