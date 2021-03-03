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Aliens and UFO's Part 1 of 3 - The Setup
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506 views • March 03, 2021
Scripture and the Twilight Zone
The Setup is taking place for the great deception to soon take place. Will the Aliens be seen as our Saviors? What is going to happen in the world before their unveiling?
The Setup is taking place for the great deception to soon take place. Will the Aliens be seen as our Saviors? What is going to happen in the world before their unveiling?
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