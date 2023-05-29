Unfollow / Unfriend This Fallen World & Become Tied to God's Heavenly Kingdom - JD Farag [mirrored]

SPECIAL NOTE: This Channel (Raymond7779) has re-posted Pastor JD Farag's bible prophecy updates since 2020. Full versions of all of JD's sermons (verse-by-verse bible studies & prophecy updates (with or without songs) are available on JD's official website at JDFarag.org. God bless everyone. Maranatha!

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Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2023-05-28: Unsubscribe Unfollow and Unfriend The World " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/

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Pastor JD explains why those who have severed their attachments to this world will instead be tethered to what awaits them in heaven.

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RESOURCES - EARTHLY AND HEAVENLY TREASURES:

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1. TREASURED ON EARTH: Modern medicine and the advances in science

TREASURED IN HEAVEN: God is the God of science, the great Physician, the God who heals

SCRIPTURE(S): Matthew 9:12, Exodus 15:26

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2. TREASURED ON EARTH: Wealth, prosperity, and the global economy

TREASURED IN HEAVEN: One cannot serve both God and money, it’s either one or the other

SCRIPTURE(S): Matthew 6:24

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3. TREASURED ON EARTH: Political leaders, and a conservative government

TREASURED IN HEAVEN: His just government of peace will be upon His shoulder with no end

SCRIPTURE(S): Isaiah 9:6-7

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4. TREASURED ON EARTH: Mother Earth, and the New Age god of nature

TREASURED IN HEAVEN: Exchange the lie for truth, worshipping the Creator not the creation

SCRIPTURE(S): Romans 1:25

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5. TREASURED ON EARTH: Loving and living for our selfish lives in this world

TREASURED IN HEAVEN: Die to self, live for Christ to keep it, live for self and you will lose it

SCRIPTURE(S): Matthew 16:25

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Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!

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Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."

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John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

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Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"

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God bless you. Maranatha!

