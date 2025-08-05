Defining the Invader: Threat The Invasion of America (Part 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This exploration examines the complex threat of invaders—individuals breaching U.S. borders through unauthorized or deceptive means. It analyzes how these actors exploit systemic weaknesses, jeopardizing national sovereignty and security. The discussion highlights critical deficiencies in immigration and border controls, urging strategic enhancements.
Watch the Full Feature - The Invasion of America: Illegal Immigration Undermines Sovereignty
#BorderSecurity #NationalDefense #ImmigrationPolicy #SecurityThreats #SovereigntyProtection