World At WAR with Dean Ryan 'The Nuke Scare Event' Sept. 21, 2022 Featuring Lisa Duthie - Putin Threatens Nuke Action because he can't get no satisfaction - Trump Lawfare Continues - Congress Passes legislation to stop Trump return - Surge of migrants head to Hungary - Toronto baulks at Miracle Jab adverts - Human remains can now be used as compost + Much Much More... Save Real Deal Media with Operation UNCESNORED Go To www.GiveSendGo.com/Uncensored Today! ____________________________________________________ LIVE Broadcasting (Mon-Thurs/Sat) 10pm EST www.RealDealMedia.TV Rumble.com/user/RealDealMedia YouTube.com/DeanRyanTV Facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan Facebook.com/RealDealMedia ____________________________________________________ Prevent Anxiety and other ailments by using Real Deal Kratom Visit www.RealDealMedia.TV/kratom ____________________________________________________ Help us keep Real Deal Media Alive.. Donate Today! ...Join the fight against Censorship ** @PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan ** Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan *** Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan ____________________________________________________ *Real Deal Online Store* For all your Real Deal Retail NEEDS Visit our Online Store @ RealDealMedia.TV/store Your Purchase Fuels This Broadcast! ____________________________________________________ ~Real Deal Memberships~ Become a Real Deal Member Today! Join Today at RealDealMedia.TV/membership Members get Exclusive Content, including Additional Shows, Podcasts, RDM Original Films, Music Videos and Backstage LIVE Chat. RDM Members are the architects oof this Operation. ____________________________________________________ -Real Deal Health- Get All your Health & Wellness supplies by visiting RealDealMedia.TV/brighteonstore ____________________________________________________ RDM Social Media Outlets twitter.com/TheRealDeanRyan Instagram.com/TheRealDealMedia Gab.com @DeanRyan Gettr.com/user/Jalumbo Facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan Instagram.com/LisaDuthieOfficial Facebook.com/RealDealMediaTonight Flote.app/RealDealMedia ____________________________________________________ Real Deal Media Shows are archived @ https://www.RealDealMedia.TV/video ____________________________________________________ Real Deal Media Official Podcast Ch. www.RealDealMedia.TV/podcast For More Visit: www.RealDealMedia.TV