BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Successful use of a Russian interceptor drone named "Yolka" ("Spruce")
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1266 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
185 views • 20 hours ago

Footage shows successful use of a Russian interceptor drone named "Yolka" ("Spruce").

Adding:

Maria Zakharova:

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sibiga:

"If we put aside all the Russian nonsense, pseudo-historical statements, provocations and so on, the bottom line is this: 1,000 of our people managed to agree on their return. That's 1,000 happy families. For that alone, it all made sense."

So all of “THIS” was proposed by Russia, its President, and implemented by a delegation authorized by the head of state, which Zelensky mocked for 24 hours.

If we put aside the insults and name-calling that have become the norm for the Kiev regime, it turns out, according to Sibiga, that what Russia has proposed makes sense. That's right. The main thing is that the citizens of Ukraine do not allow "NATO advisers" to lead them away from the true path of settlement into the ravine of foreign interests.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy