InfoWars - A Battle-Tested Tommy Robinson Joins Alex Jones In-Studio To Unpack The Latest Developments In The Crusade To Save The West From The Globalist-Borg Islamic Invasion - 3-04-2026

Yep, the "Islamic Borg." They stop 5 times at the same time of day, face toward the 'black cube' in Mecca, roll out their prayer rug, and begin communing with the cube... don't know about you, but that's too Borg-ish for my taste. ~JT





Check out The Alex Jones Store for all the latest deals https://thealexjonesstore.com/

The Alex Jones VIP Club Is NOW LIVE! Save 10%-40% off everything at The Alex Jones Store while getting $40.00 FREE store credit every month! Learn more HERE! https://thealexjonesstore.com/products/alex-jones-vip-club-copy

Subscribe to our POWERFUL supplements and get 50% off for LIFE! https://thealexjonesstore.com/collections/supplements

Subscribe, Save and Power Your Mitochondria 50% on ULTRA METHYLENE BLUE Liquid and ULTRA METHYLENE BLUE CAPSULES https://thealexjonesstore.com/products/30-day-ultra-methylene-blue

Pair it with our rapid-absorption liquid nootropic delivering active B vitamins, TMG, ALCAR, uridine, and CoQ10 Ultra Methylene Red https://alexjonesbanned.com/products/methylene-red