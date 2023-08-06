Create New Account
Mutant children of the vaxxed - Standing in 2 days, walking in 2 weeks. Altered Gnomes
Published 15 hours ago

Jim Crenshaw


August 5, 2023


Interfering with God's creation. These children are an abomination. Dr. Viviane Brunet-babies conceived by vaxxed parents are "Transhuman" and not normal.

Source: Philosophers-stone.info pureblood: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/philosophers-stoneinfo/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/mUH8bxIz2Gap/

childrenvaxxedtranshumannot normalmutantsjim crenshawdr viviane brunetstanding in 2 dayswalking in 2 weeksaltered genomes

