Can Christian Russia Save the World from Globalism

Two little-noticed news stories capture the true picture of the state of the global culture war today. The first is from the American deep red state of Idaho, where The Satanic Temple is holding a “Pride” event that features a “Drag Dance Party” and “Unbaptisms” – a ritual in which people who were once baptized as Christians publicly renounce Jesus Christ. The other is from Russia, where the national Duma (legislature) has just introduced legislation to expand its 2013 ban on LGBT propaganda to children to include ALL LGBT propaganda throughout the society.

To my knowledge I am the only culture war analyst in the...

https://www.scottlively.net/2022/06/22/christian-russia-vs-globalism/