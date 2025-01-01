BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Schooling Artificial Intelligence..... and Mike Adams
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
127 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
102 views • 4 months ago

Mike.  I'm not here because I want to be.  Surely, I'd think.  No.  I am here on a mission, from God.  Which frankly, I'm honored to be that guy.  Thank you.  Thank you very much.  Now, while God and the truth are indeed, very patient, I wouldn't say the same about me, so I'll just remind you here, you aren't getting any younger.  And you're probably not getting any better looking either, but that's not my area, I'm just saying.  I'd just add.... chop chop, do your due diligence already, man. 

I hereby wish you, God's Speed, so now it shouldn't be a problem getting this research done.  Go watch Eric Dubay's 200 Proofs Earth Is Not A Globe... and then.... and then....don't you ever look back.  Ever.   Except to look back at how stupid you used to be.  Amazingly stupid, is what you will see.

It'll be fun.

Just because I'm on a mission from God, doesn't mean I can't be my normal, good-old-buddy, asshole self, at the same time.  Besides, I'm pretty sure my, ass-holy-ness, with the emphasis being on "holy", is one of the reasons I was chosen for this mission.  I mean, a choir boy wouldn't stand a chance... not with the thickness of the skull we're talking about here, no way.  

The needle pokes.  As it jokes.

God bless.

Keywords
sciencelearningtechnologytruthaischoolingantarcticarealityteachingmike-adamstestablemeasurablegod-works-in-mysterious-waysthe-needle-pokes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy