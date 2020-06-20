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Episode 3 Is there a Ten Week Pattern of Events unfolding? Think The Ten Commandments
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41 views • June 20, 2020
One thing I am very keen on is noticing patterns in history and current events. Perhaps we are on a Ten Week Pattern of narratives changing, perhaps The Creator is using this Ten Week pattern to bring us back to The Ten-check out my video and see for yourself...
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