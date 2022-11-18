VAXXED and READY ----- FOR HOOKUP TO THE INTERNET OF BODIES..? 💉💉💉

================(world orders review)

================

VAXXED & READY...

FOR HOOKUP TO THE INTERNET OF BODIES ?

================

@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UKugLAfGg0y5/ [SHARE]

================

EMF-390 (GQ Electronics) multi-function digital EMF meter is designed to be a portable device. It can be used as industrial, commercial maintenance, research, evaluation, simulation and other analytical or scientific applications in areas such as industrial plants, public utilities, universities, laboratories, and electronic repair shops / https://www.gqelectronicsllc.com/comersus/store/comersus_viewItem.asp?idProduct=5678

================

What is IN the COV-ID INJECTIONS (David Hughes PhD - On Summarizing the Independent Analyses)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YD8ecv91vyGX/

David A. Hughes: https://www.academia.edu/86094839/What_is_in_the_so_called_COVID_19_Vaccines_Part_1_Evidence_of_a_Global_Crime_Against_Humanity

===============

SELF ASSEMBLY STRUCTURES in the C19 SHOTS (Dr. D. Nixon; Dr. S. Yanowitz; Matt Taylor)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cHNQ3flrVzAT/

We were TOLD that 'GRAPHENE' was 'BLACK'... (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5gIK1cLVDNJr/

Analysis of A SINGLE Pfizer DROPLET, as of Oct. 31, 2022 [LQC]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JFvJx1rmZ4bA/

*The PURPOSE of VACCINATION [Ricardo Delgado]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8pYHroKcBc4/

WHAT are we SEEING after THE JAB ?

LQC https://www.bitchute.com/video/X4CzVbNIlaJn/

This is NOT a DRUG 💉 It is GRAPHENE-based 💉 NANO TECHNOLOGY !

LQC https://www.bitchute.com/video/rWNBVWQWiywr/

COV-ID, GREAT RE:'SET', AGENDA21/30

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QS3b5QjkhWP1/

(ALL 'INJECTABLES' are SUSPECT) ! 'GRAPHENE' Oxide STRUCTURES

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5c7Pb9QqY1n4/

ENOUGH is ENOUGH ! and to all of you who have been complicit...

(Dr. José Luis Sevillano) https://www.bitchute.com/video/xR5ZEBgYOTdw/

INTRANASAL FLU ＂vaccine＂ ARRIVES in SPAIN.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1o7O3NxWXbSo/

Hermenegildo García (2017) GRAPHENE, INSECTS, BIOMASS

LQC Analysis https://www.bitchute.com/video/10lqpCzl2HsL/

They WANT US to 'EAT INSECTS' to 'INTRODUCE MORE GRAPHENE'

(LaQuintaColumna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/3nornTgkXrQq/

* INTENTION of COV-ID INJECTION (LaQuintaColumna)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ArDFHgqFkPdY/

COVID ZOMBIES: "the mRNA" "ALTERED the NEURONS" (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/J4XP1AV6KG9m/

5000% increase in 'CANCER DEATHS' after Covid 'VAX' (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dl6z2Wl1adki/

There is NO 'TRANSMISSION' from 'VAXXED' persons. It is 'IRRADIATION'

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/o3xSsyUayuUx/

26 GHz [5G SPECTRUM] The 'GRAPHENE' SWEET SPOT

https://www.bitchute.com/video/INMA3hS3dwW0/

MASS INJECTION (GRAPHENE, NANO, EMF POISONING) !

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Ee3McSWwME7/

COVID 'VAX' are GRAPHENE INOCULATED for DEPOP + NEURO-MODULATION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/j6OgsGhEpkPO/

'GRAPHENE' Oxide STRUCTURES (ALL 'INJECTABLES' SUSPECT) !

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5c7Pb9QqY1n4/

GRAPHENE in the COV-ID "VACCINE"

(Identified, Evidenced & Reported 1st by Prof. Pablo Campra)

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TwV7p8aRhY1/

Prof. Campra GRAPHENE (LQC) Report: [ENG]

https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:[ES] https://docdro.id/PXcBfeQ

(LQC / Dr. Pablo Campra) [SPECIAL REPORT]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/

PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, TESLAPHORESIS, INJECT

(La Quinta Columna; SPECIAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/

SELF-ASSEMBLED GRAPHENE based CARBON NANOTUBES in PFIZER

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2qF8HOQVLj9P/





Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/