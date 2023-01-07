Ivermectin Works for Covid, Viruses and Parasites. FDA is Corrupt. Dr. Peterson Pierre. Rumble.com/c/AFLDS

MORE on Ivermectin: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html

Dr. Peterson Daily Dose Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/fda-says-ivermectin-doesnt-work-against-covid-19-but-points-to-studies-that-show-it-does_4903968.html?

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2052297521000792

https://ejmed.org/index.php/ejmed/article/view/599

FULL SHOW Daily Dose: ‘The FDA is Blatantly Corrupt’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre. AFLDS.org Jan 4, 2023. https://rumble.com/v2222ou-daily-dose-the-fda-is-blatantly-corrupt-with-dr.-peterson-pierre.html

Peterson Pierre, M.D. "Dr. Pierre has an MD from Stanford University School of Medicine with fellowships and internships at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and the Stanford University Department of Internal Medicine. Dr. Pierre is Certified by the American Board of Dermatology. A highly respected authority in medical as well as cosmetic dermatology, Dr. Peterson Pierre is recognized for attending to overall health, not just beauty." ~ Dr. Peterson Pierre, AFLDS.org



