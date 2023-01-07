Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ivermectin Works for Covid, Viruses and Parasites. FDA is Corrupt. Dr. Peterson Pierre. Rumble.com/c/AFLDS
96 views
channel image
EnergyMe333
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop now

MORE on Ivermectin:   www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html

Dr. Peterson Daily Dose Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/fda-says-ivermectin-doesnt-work-against-covid-19-but-points-to-studies-that-show-it-does_4903968.html?

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2052297521000792

https://ejmed.org/index.php/ejmed/article/view/599

FULL SHOW Daily Dose: ‘The FDA is Blatantly Corrupt’ with Dr. Peterson Pierre. AFLDS.org Jan 4, 2023.     https://rumble.com/v2222ou-daily-dose-the-fda-is-blatantly-corrupt-with-dr.-peterson-pierre.html

Peterson Pierre, M.D.    "Dr. Pierre has an MD from Stanford University School of Medicine with fellowships and internships at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and the Stanford University Department of Internal Medicine. Dr. Pierre is Certified by the American Board of Dermatology. A highly respected authority in medical as well as cosmetic dermatology, Dr. Peterson Pierre is recognized for attending to overall health, not just beauty." ~ Dr. Peterson Pierre,  AFLDS.org


Keywords
healthfdavaccinevirusparasitecovidivermectinpeterson pierrersv

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket