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Australia Is On My Mind – Another Perspective
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90 views • November 15, 2021
In this approximately hour and a half video titled “Australia Is On My Mind” subtitle “Australia The Land Down Under Is On The Mind Of The Mystic Philosopher” The Mystic Philosopher address the plights of the Australian people and call upon the rest of the world to rise up and speak up against the evil and hopefully help free them.
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesgovernmentimmunizationpoliticiansaustraliatyrannyhuman rightscivil rightsgood vs evilconstitutional rightselitistglobal pandemicplandemicscamdemicmandatory covid-19 vaccinationvaxxers vs anti-vaxxerscharter of rights and freedomblessings vs curseslife vs deaththe battle for our mindsthe battle for our soulscovid-19 exemption
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