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Black Art Finally Has Its Moment
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81 views • January 08, 2021
Kara Walker is probably the most famous black woman artist in the world, but as Jared Taylor explains, it's really tough being a black genius in racist, white America.
First posted on YouTube on December 31, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
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First posted on YouTube on December 31, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Subscribe on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amrenaissance/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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