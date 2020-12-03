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ELISA MATÓ A RUTH
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779 views • December 03, 2020
ELISA MATÓ A RUTH es el testimonio documentado de una madre que perdió a su hija bajo las garras del montaje SIDA; es el relato desgarrado de cómo transcurrió el desastre, la narración detallada de una muerte anunciada, la crónica social de cómo un test inespecífico puede llevar a la muerte a millones de personas bajo la espada del miedo. 26 años después de la desaparición de RUTH, su madre publica el libro en el que nos cuenta la vida de su hija y sus últimos momentos en la bulliciosa Barcelona de las Olimpiadas del 92.
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