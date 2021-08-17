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AFTER THE VACCINE IF YOU GET SICK THE DOCTORS WILL NOT HELP YOU. YOU ARE MENTALLY ILL
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751 views • August 17, 2021
You can't walk. It is all in your head. The first girl says she has friends that took the vaccine and they are fine. That is not correct. They have just not been hit with any of the coming problems yet.
30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is...FRAUD, GENOCIDE AND MURDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bJpAzlonpLt0/
How many must die before enough realize they are lying to us?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
SOMETHING BIG IS COMING....
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TeQLBRlq5DB6/
30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is...FRAUD, GENOCIDE AND MURDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bJpAzlonpLt0/
How many must die before enough realize they are lying to us?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
SOMETHING BIG IS COMING....
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TeQLBRlq5DB6/
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