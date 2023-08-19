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ABSOLUTE PROOF GLOBAL WARMING IS A LIE - THE OCEANS ARE NOT RISING!
KevinJJohnston
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164 views • August 19, 2023

More taxes please. Give us more money please. If you don't give us more money the planet will burn down. The greenhouse effect is going to warm the planet up. There's going to be a new Ice Age by the year 2000. The oceans are going to rise 2000 miles in 12 years if you don't give us more money.


I mean come on everybody, Greta thunberg, the world's foremost expert on Ocean levels at age 15 told us that the planet's going to be completely destroyed in 12 years; so it must be true, right?


The polar ice caps are melting! The ice sheets in Antarctica are melting! The world is flat! The world is round! The Moonwalks were faked! The Moonwalks were real!


Think about all the garbage they tell us every single day. Has anything that you're listening to from the mainstream media ever made your life any better?


I decided to show you that the oceans have not risen and will not rise in our lifetimes or the lifetimes of even our great, great, great, great, great grandchildren. It is not possible for human beings to warm the planet up that much and keep in mind we are also two degrees Celsius colder today than we were in Roman times. If the Romans weren't under 2,000 miles of water what would make you think that we are going to be?


As usual, I offer evidence to back up my case. enjoy the video!


Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show every Tuesday at 9:00 PM Eastern time, LIVE on www.freedomreport.ca


#saveourplanet #noplanetb #environment #ecofriendly #eco #climateemergency #climatejustice #sustainableliving #nature #climatestrike #climate #sustainable #saveearth #plasticfree #climatecrisis #climatechange #gretathunberg #globalwarming #green #gogreen #sustainability #climateaction #savetheplanet #recycle #pollution #climatechangeisreal #zerowaste #earth #savetheearth #fridaysforfuture #earth #green #water #sustainableliving #zerowaste #climatecrisis #climateemergency #climatechange #plasticfree #sustainable #renewableenergy #eco #sustainability #fridaysforfuture #vegan #climate #climateaction #climatechangeisreal #gogreen #photography #covid #pollution #environment #climatestrike #climatejustice #globalwarming #eco


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fake newsenvironmentclimate changeglobal warmingfearoceansice capsgreta thunberggreenhouse effectenviromentalistno change
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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