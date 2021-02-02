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UK COVID Cops Arrest Man For Handing Out Free Soup
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160 views • February 02, 2021
Sussex Police sent their Brownshirts round to 'deal with a' local nuisance' who was helping local people out, during these testing times. And Nick Smith was arrested yesterday (26th Jan 2021) for "breach of Covid restrictions". He has for many months been making soup, and running a 'Soup Kitchen' in the local park, handing out soup to anyone who needs it (free of charge), on a Monday at this local park in Forest Row. It has been very much appreciated by the local community during this difficult time.

Further Info:
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=226636

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_eE1lvfmBQ
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uknwocovid-1984covid rougecharity is now a crimecovid commies
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