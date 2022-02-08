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Young Children Getting Heart Attacks from the Vax
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74 views • February 08, 2022
A nurse speaks out about the side effects kids are burdened with because of the covid injection. The Covid injections have nothing to do with Covid-19, flu viruses, or any viruses, or even public health. There is a sinister and hidden ulterior motive behind the series of injections being forced on people around the world.
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