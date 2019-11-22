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Extremely well made video exposing CROWN Corp. Fake Mainstream media....
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7941 views • November 22, 2019
Make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it,
and eventually they will believe it.
- Adolf Hitler
I posted a page on this subject some years ago... https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/how-the-nwo-makes-you-its-slave-cognitive-dissonance-through-your-daily-news-and-military-brainwash-on-social-media
and eventually they will believe it.
- Adolf Hitler
I posted a page on this subject some years ago... https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/how-the-nwo-makes-you-its-slave-cognitive-dissonance-through-your-daily-news-and-military-brainwash-on-social-media
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