LANGUAGE SHIFT! What’s okay to say!

The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter





December 19, 2022





Tonight on The Right Dissident we have a huge discussion about what to do about FEDs that break the law. We also get into the acceptance of criticizing Israel! All of that and more tonight!





https://Powerchat.live/DaltonClodfelter





Sponsors:

https://nootopia.com/daltongenius





https://www.hestiatobacco.com/?ref=Reactionary





Social media! FOLLOW DALTON:

https://T.me/DaltonClod





https://twitter.com/TRightDissident





https://truthsocial.com/@DaltonClodfelter





https://parler.com/DaltonClodfelter





https://gab.com/realdaltonclodfelter





Contact:

[email protected]





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21i0w6-language-shift-whats-okay-to-say.html



