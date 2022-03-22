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CALIFORNIA BELIEVES THAT TEENS ARE BETTER OFF WITHOUT PARENT CONSENT
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20 views • March 22, 2022
So my child turns 12 and all of sudden California believes that it’s best to allow him medical access without consent from my wife or myself? There is nothing in this world better for children than their parents. There is no situation, medical or otherwise, that the parents should be excluded from. If you believe differently then you are free to raise your children how you see fit, but you will not impose this ridiculousness into my home as if you know what’s best for my family. Our main priority is the safety of our children and as such we will protect them form this irresponsibly ghoulish legislation. This is the kind of foolishness that’s makes one want to trade in the sunshine state for Florida oranges.
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/CALIFORNIA-BELIEVES-TEENS-ARE-BETTER-WITHOUT-PARENT-CONSENT-e1ftd8i
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/CALIFORNIA-BELIEVES-TEENS-ARE-BETTER-WITHOUT-PARENT-CONSENT-e1ftd8i
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