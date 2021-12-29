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The Other News You'll Never Hear On TV 12-29-2021
hummingbird027
hummingbird027
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183 views • December 29, 2021
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/imf-world-bank-10-countries-hold-alarming-simulation-global-financial-system-collapse
https://www.rt.com/russia/544606-west-dominant-position-unacceptable-zhao/
https://www.rt.com/russia/544607-stop-continued-nato-enlargement/
https://www.technocracy.news/barbados-first-diplomatic-embassy-to-open-in-metaverse/
https://www.technocracy.news/austrias-deep-tyranny-expands-as-people-are-hired-to-hunt-down-vaccine-refusers/
http://prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=5132
https://www.israel365news.com/264543/nasa-hires-catholic-priest-to-prepare-religions-for-encounter-with-aliens/
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nasa-aliens-princeton/2021/12/26/id/1049973/
http://prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=5128
https://www.israel365news.com/264658/us-congressman-calls-to-destroy-al-aqsa-mosque-on-temple-mount/
https://free.messianicbible.com/feature/the-temple-vessels-are-ready-for-the-rebuilding-of-jerusalems-third-temple/?utm_source=wnd&;utm_medium=wnd&utm_campaign=syndicated
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10221341/The-Great-Resignation-end-labor-force-dropouts-return-work.html

Shmitah And The 7 Year Tribulation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fO2C3ZYbWfE

MUST WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mTP36wQnvM - When will the TRIBULATION begin? Where are we on the BIBLICAL Calender? (What Time is it?)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0u3UNXaCWo – 5782 Shmitah year prophetic – Ps Enoch Lavender
https://www.un.org/en/content/common-agenda-report/assets/pdf/Common_Agenda_Report_English.pdf

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