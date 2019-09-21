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Iran - Trumps War - The Daily Show
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14 views • September 21, 2019
Will Trump Go to War with Iran to Defend Saudi Arabia? | The Daily Show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXXKlL5b0K4
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Published on Sep 18, 2019
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
With Trump sweet on Saudi Arabia because of their trade relationship, the president and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo weigh options for a U.S. response to Iran’s rumored involvement in a Saudi oil facility attack.
Trump is Just a War Puppet like Bush's Clinton's Obama Killing innocent people for the Rothschild Banking Cartel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXXKlL5b0K4
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Published on Sep 18, 2019
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
With Trump sweet on Saudi Arabia because of their trade relationship, the president and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo weigh options for a U.S. response to Iran’s rumored involvement in a Saudi oil facility attack.
Trump is Just a War Puppet like Bush's Clinton's Obama Killing innocent people for the Rothschild Banking Cartel.
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