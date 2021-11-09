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Bidens daughter didnt like to take shower
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51 views • November 09, 2021
1. Incest, Pedophilia Confirmed: Ashley Biden's Diary Legitimate, FBI Cover-Up Exposed. There is a dement pedopile in the White House who took showers with his own daughter.
https://www.brighteon.com/2b2f45dc-44b6-4b7f-801d-8f019c23b9dc
2. Aaron Rodgers recently blasted “Cancel Culture” & “Woke Mob” after revealing he’s unvaxxed and consulted Joe Rogan about Covid treatments. Mainstream media pundits, sports media and late-night talk show hosts all predictably attacked the free-thinking quarterback. The Covidian Cult freaked out.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/supercut-aaron-rodgers-vs-the-woke-mob/
3. Ivermectin meta analysis preamble by Dr Hill. 83% higher survival rate.
https://www.brighteon.com/9b0f1381-6e69-4051-9500-3afb1b242bb1
4. 1.40 into the bitchutevideo they talk about the study in Argentine.
https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/06/26/ivermectin-study-from-argentina-with-1195-people/
5. Canadian woman becomes first person diagnosed as suffering from 'climate change' I bet there will be many more to come. Maybe this will be a new pandemic.
https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/climate-change/580527-canadian-woman-becomes-first-person-diagnosed
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/2b2f45dc-44b6-4b7f-801d-8f019c23b9dc
2. Aaron Rodgers recently blasted “Cancel Culture” & “Woke Mob” after revealing he’s unvaxxed and consulted Joe Rogan about Covid treatments. Mainstream media pundits, sports media and late-night talk show hosts all predictably attacked the free-thinking quarterback. The Covidian Cult freaked out.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/supercut-aaron-rodgers-vs-the-woke-mob/
3. Ivermectin meta analysis preamble by Dr Hill. 83% higher survival rate.
https://www.brighteon.com/9b0f1381-6e69-4051-9500-3afb1b242bb1
4. 1.40 into the bitchutevideo they talk about the study in Argentine.
https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/06/26/ivermectin-study-from-argentina-with-1195-people/
5. Canadian woman becomes first person diagnosed as suffering from 'climate change' I bet there will be many more to come. Maybe this will be a new pandemic.
https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/climate-change/580527-canadian-woman-becomes-first-person-diagnosed
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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