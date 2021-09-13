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Professor Dolores Cahill Tells Us Again The Vaxxed Are Going To Die
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224 views • September 13, 2021
Of course majority of jabbed will die sooner or later - that's the cabal depopulation agenda behind death jabs - and sheeple are lining up for experimental gene therapy because there is a seasonal disease with 99.998% survival rate...
Professor Dolores Cahill is at the forefront of trying to stop the vaccine push - She may be trying to stop the vaccine push, but she is still pushing the contagious pathogenic virus theory. There is no pathogenic virus. There is no novel respiratory disease called Covid-19. Wake up, Dolores! - Harlotscurse
Professor Dolores Cahill is at the forefront of trying to stop the vaccine push - She may be trying to stop the vaccine push, but she is still pushing the contagious pathogenic virus theory. There is no pathogenic virus. There is no novel respiratory disease called Covid-19. Wake up, Dolores! - Harlotscurse
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