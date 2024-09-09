Any country can become a target if the US dislikes something. China is already being punished for technologically surpassing the West - Lavrov

“Any country can become a target ... if the U.S. dislikes something. China is already being punished for technologically surpassing the West” – Lavrov.

Sergey Lavrov meets with Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh.

The foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries discussed efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine with Lavrov in Riyadh, according to the Saudi state agency.





