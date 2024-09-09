Any country can become a target if the US dislikes something. China is already being punished for technologically surpassing the West - Lavrov

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Any country can become a target ... if the U.S. dislikes something. China is already being punished for technologically surpassing the West” – Lavrov.
Adding from today:
Sergey Lavrov meets with Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh.
The foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries discussed efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine with Lavrov in Riyadh, according to the Saudi state agency.