9/10/24 DEBATE: TRUMP Vs KH/Atlantic Council/Pilgrims Society #AnnexationofAmerica
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1249 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
99 views • 7 months ago

9/10/24 President Trump defends America in tonight's debate, with Harris as the handled puppet of the UK Pilgrim's Society & The Atlantic Council, the figureheads of Cartel Babylon intent on Annexing America & destroying the US Constitutional Republic. Today's interview with Michael McKibben: Emhoff as Harris' handler for the King's Privy Council and much more! Pray for Trump's protection tonight as he goes back to the PA battleground! We Are Free!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Follow McKibben's excellent research here:

KH & Pilgrims' Society, Atlantic Council, etc:

https://americans4innovation.com/


Melania Trump Enters the Public Fight! Questions the assassination narrative:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/new-video-melania-trump-details-devastating-toll-bidens/


KH is NOT a Natural Born Citizen, not eligible to be POTUS: Docs on lawsuit in TX. Should be filed in every state, not legal to put her on the ballot!

https://aim4truth.org/2024/07/12/kamala-has-a-birther-problem/


KH With married Willie Brown 1995:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/excuse-me-are-you-his-daughter-watch-this/


CATS IN OHIO RIGHT NOW:

https://x.com/RubyOcean749/status/1833639953789816994


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!


