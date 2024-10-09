9/10/24 DEBATE: TRUMP Vs KH/Atlantic Council/Pilgrims Society #AnnexationofAmerica

9/10/24 President Trump defends America in tonight's debate, with Harris as the handled puppet of the UK Pilgrim's Society & The Atlantic Council, the figureheads of Cartel Babylon intent on Annexing America & destroying the US Constitutional Republic. Today's interview with Michael McKibben: Emhoff as Harris' handler for the King's Privy Council and much more! Pray for Trump's protection tonight as he goes back to the PA battleground! We Are Free!





Follow McKibben's excellent research here:

KH & Pilgrims' Society, Atlantic Council, etc:

https://americans4innovation.com/





Melania Trump Enters the Public Fight! Questions the assassination narrative:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/new-video-melania-trump-details-devastating-toll-bidens/





KH is NOT a Natural Born Citizen, not eligible to be POTUS: Docs on lawsuit in TX. Should be filed in every state, not legal to put her on the ballot!

https://aim4truth.org/2024/07/12/kamala-has-a-birther-problem/





KH With married Willie Brown 1995:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/excuse-me-are-you-his-daughter-watch-this/





CATS IN OHIO RIGHT NOW:

https://x.com/RubyOcean749/status/1833639953789816994





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!



