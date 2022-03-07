7.3.2022 CONTINUE to PLANT TRUTH in BATTLE against the LIBERAL WORLD ORDER! PRAY!

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LT of And We Know.Well, it has been a few days and you know how it feels when you are getting ready for a big trip.… have been spending much time in prayer wondering if we should even go tomorrow.. tickets bought, reservations made..please pray for us. After seeing all the things that could go wrong, a WW2 vet appeared on my feed reminding us why we feel like this now…will show in a minute… its no longer exciting to get on planes and go long distances… what has happened to our country… our earth… will we ever recover.. let’s find out
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