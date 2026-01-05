BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
GREATER ISRAHELL: Zionist World Takeover Continues in Venezuela and Iran
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
412 views • 1 day ago

This video is for anyone questioning the legality of attacking Iran and Venezuela and abducting their leader… REMEMBER: We’re talking about a highly corrupt, known criminal who used his high office to make billions for himself, put his country into trillions in debt, has rolled out the military against his own citizens, and protected his corrupt friends. Then there’s the president of Venezuela.


