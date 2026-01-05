GREATER ISRAHELL: Zionist World Takeover Continues in Venezuela and Iran

This video is for anyone questioning the legality of attacking Iran and Venezuela and abducting their leader… REMEMBER: We’re talking about a highly corrupt, known criminal who used his high office to make billions for himself, put his country into trillions in debt, has rolled out the military against his own citizens, and protected his corrupt friends. Then there’s the president of Venezuela.





Anarchapulco | anarchapulco.com

TZLA | https://tzla.club

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: Iyah May - Good Citizen: https://vigilante.tv/w/o2gMNQmZQz1QR3HrNFVowp





American Applebees Ad/Venezuela: https://x.com/Bricktop_NAFO/status/2007498366754926980?s=20





Trump, Drug Boats, Netanyahu:

https://x.com/i/status/2005754033609318766



