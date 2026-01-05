GREATER ISRAHELL: Zionist World Takeover Continues in Venezuela and Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is for anyone questioning the legality of attacking Iran and Venezuela and abducting their leader… REMEMBER: We’re talking about a highly corrupt, known criminal who used his high office to make billions for himself, put his country into trillions in debt, has rolled out the military against his own citizens, and protected his corrupt friends. Then there’s the president of Venezuela.
Anarchapulco | anarchapulco.com
TZLA | https://tzla.club
Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
***** Sources for this video *****
Intro vid: Iyah May - Good Citizen: https://vigilante.tv/w/o2gMNQmZQz1QR3HrNFVowp
American Applebees Ad/Venezuela: https://x.com/Bricktop_NAFO/status/2007498366754926980?s=20
Trump, Drug Boats, Netanyahu:
https://x.com/i/status/2005754033609318766