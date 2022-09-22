Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stew Peters Full Show: Military QUIETLY Drops Vaxx Purge
574 views
channel image
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published 2 months ago |


Mike Lindell SUES THE FBI For Tracking His CELL PHONE! Odessa Orlewicz joins to expose the transgender teacher with unrealistically large, fake breasts who is visually violating his students and school-goers. The school is protecting the pervert, and parents are preparing to protest!

Mike Lindell joins the show to expose the local media is LYING about the FBI ambush. The Elites have weaponized the FBI, and now Lindell is fighting back with a massive lawsuit!

Ask Dr. Jane returns this week to answer some hard questions from a doctor’s perspective. Can blood transfusions be dangerous for the unvaxxed?

The military has gotten rid of everyone who fought for their rights against the COVID vaccines. Now they have come out and determined that they are no longer going to punish anyone who is unvaccinated. This is an act of BLATANT COWARDICE by our military.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket