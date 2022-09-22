Stew Peters Full Show: Military QUIETLY Drops Vaxx Purge



Mike Lindell SUES THE FBI For Tracking His CELL PHONE! Odessa Orlewicz joins to expose the transgender teacher with unrealistically large, fake breasts who is visually violating his students and school-goers. The school is protecting the pervert, and parents are preparing to protest!

Mike Lindell joins the show to expose the local media is LYING about the FBI ambush. The Elites have weaponized the FBI, and now Lindell is fighting back with a massive lawsuit!

Ask Dr. Jane returns this week to answer some hard questions from a doctor’s perspective. Can blood transfusions be dangerous for the unvaxxed?

The military has gotten rid of everyone who fought for their rights against the COVID vaccines. Now they have come out and determined that they are no longer going to punish anyone who is unvaccinated. This is an act of BLATANT COWARDICE by our military.