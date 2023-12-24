Analog Computers Are Going to CHANGE The World!

Two Bit da Vinci





Dec 23, 2023





Analog Computers





Our lives have increasingly gone digital, and for good reason. But there's a recent push for analog computers, something that sounded insane to me on the surface. Digital computers are so powerful and multi-purpose, but as I did the research for this video, I had that light bulb moment, and this is HUGE. So what on earth are we going to use analog computers for? Let's figure this out together!





Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

0:50 - Digital vs Analog

3:40 - Neural Networks

7:00 - Current methods

8:50 - Mythic AI

11:45 - Cons





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWn6Ixh2eDg