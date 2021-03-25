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Green Pass in EU (emergency hearing) - It means canceling ALL human rights 23/03/2021
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110 views • March 25, 2021
Prof. Dolores Cahill, Maneka Helleberg, Ilana Rachel Daniel, Senta Depuydt, Sorin Schapira, Mads Palsvig, Michael Stott.
The European Parliament are fast-tracking the decision of a Green Pass/ Covid Pass.
Hear our emergency hearing with our friends from Israel that are right now experiencing discrimination and terrible abuse with regards to the Covid pass already implemented in Israel.
To take action, follow the link below and make sure to make your voice heard NOW
https://childrenshealthdefense.eu/take-action/take-action-green-pass-requires-debate-not-emergency-adoption/?fbclid=IwAR2ztmUz2-HAi_tf8z6PILRGM3h3Lnmg-i-m5PEuO8YXNpBoZZJLXFNeGqU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DR6JcGSRHbc
The European Parliament are fast-tracking the decision of a Green Pass/ Covid Pass.
Hear our emergency hearing with our friends from Israel that are right now experiencing discrimination and terrible abuse with regards to the Covid pass already implemented in Israel.
To take action, follow the link below and make sure to make your voice heard NOW
https://childrenshealthdefense.eu/take-action/take-action-green-pass-requires-debate-not-emergency-adoption/?fbclid=IwAR2ztmUz2-HAi_tf8z6PILRGM3h3Lnmg-i-m5PEuO8YXNpBoZZJLXFNeGqU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DR6JcGSRHbc
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