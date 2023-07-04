(2018) Peter Hotez: IVERMECTIN kills mosquitos

Surprise!

Is it time to buy some of that "Pour On" IVM. Wonder if loading it into a fogger would work? Who is going to be the first to start selling IVM bug spray?

h/t: https://t.me/P_McCulloughMD/5823

https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1675949530208956433

-------

-SuperSpreader

substack - gettr - truth - gab - telegram - twitter - brighteon_social - brighteon_video - bitchute - rumble - odysee