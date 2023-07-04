Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
(2018) Peter Hotez: IVERMECTIN kills mosquitos
channel image
SuperSpreader
4 Subscribers
102 views
Published Yesterday

Surprise!

Is it time to buy some of that "Pour On" IVM. Wonder if loading it into a fogger would work? Who is going to be the first to start selling IVM bug spray?

h/t: https://t.me/P_McCulloughMD/5823

https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1675949530208956433

-------

-SuperSpreader

substack - gettr - truth - gab - telegram - twitterbrighteon_social - brighteon_video - bitchute - rumble - odysee

Keywords
hotezplandemicivermectin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket