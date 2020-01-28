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Trump Team lawyer crams Democrat LIES Down Their Chicken-necked Throats
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64 views • January 28, 2020
As we anticipated, this impeachment match will be a first round knock-out in favor of President Trump. Trump Team has started to wipe the floor with the Demon-crats, making them look even worse than the shameful, lying fools they are. If there was a referee in this fight, he'd be required to stop the fight due to the Dems bloody condition.
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