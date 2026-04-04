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Marching Forward: Russian Territorial Gains Accelerate Ahead Of Summer Campaign
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The beggining of summer military campaign in 2026 is here and the Russian army is steadily gaining momentum. According to the Ukrainian military group DeepState, Russian forces occupied about 160 more square kilometers of territory in March than in February, which is approximately 27% more. Meanwhile, the Russian resource LostArmour estimates that the liberated territory is even larger, at about 229 square kilometers. Ukrainian data often published several weeks late and often reflects only part of what is happening on the front lines.

On April 2, Ukrainian forces attempted to attack the ground infrastructure of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline again. The Russkaya compressor station was targeted again. The facility was attacked by three drone aircraft. All targets were destroyed by air defense systems and mobile units, and no damage to the station was reported.

Such attacks are common. Attacks by Ukraine on energy infrastructure will cause more damage to Turkey and Southern European countries than to Russia. Given the already dwindling support, it is extremely short-sighted of Kyiv to make new enemies. Meanwhile, fighting on the front lines continues unabated.

In the Kharkiv sector, the main action is unfolding south of Volchansk. Units of the Russian 69th Division, which is part of the “North” military group, have driven Ukrainian forces out of the village of Verkhnya Pisarevka. The only bridge across the Severskyi Donets River for many kilometers around is now under fire from the Russian army. Complex operations will be carried out in the coming days to neutralize the nearest Ukrainian UAV control points. This is necessary to ensure a safer crossing of the bridge, as Ukrainian troops tightly control the western bank.

Near Gulyaipole, on the northern flank of the front, Russian forces continue to expand their bridgehead in the Rozhdestvenskoye area. Units of the Russian 64th Brigade, which is part of the “Vostok” military group, have seized a significant defensive sector, encompassing the village of Boykove. The established bridgehead is so large that the Ukrainian command would need to concentrate enormous forces and resources to eliminate it. Evidently, the Ukrainian army does not currently have such large reserves at its disposal.

This means that the bridgehead near Rozhdestvenskoye will continue to grow and threaten two areas simultaneously. The threat of an operational encirclement of the city of Orekhov from the north is emerging. The second, less obvious, and more daring threat is a strict westward advance toward Zaporizhzhia. This would force the Ukrainian army to abandon a significant portion of the territory without any direct combat.

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