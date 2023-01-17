Heartbreaking: Last moments inside the cabin on Yeti Airlines flight

RT





January 17, 2023





One passenger on board a plane that crashed in Nepal filmed the last few moments in the aircraft before it plummeted into a gorge on its approach to the airport. At least 69 of the 72 people on board were killed, and officials believe the three missing are also dead.





