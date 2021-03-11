"BABY OH!" (Love Song) by Toots Sweet

Visit PatriotsInTune.com & TootsSweet.com



**LYRICS**

Respect my lady ..... she's my woman ...she got her torch held high Respect my lady ..... she's my woman.... she got her torch held high red white and blue eyes

V-1

There’s a fine line between dreams and delusions temporary fixes and real solutions criminal minds committing crime doing Time life of crime spending time wasting time out of time and revolution ’ve never seen so many with so many privileged enjoying so many of America's riches complain about so many situations like rotten spoiled liberal little bitches

If you're coming into America with open arms we’ll welcome ya but you better damn well cherish her or we’ll make life bloody hell for ya

Respect my lady ..... she's my woman ...she got her torch held high Respect my lady ..... she's my woman.... she got her torch held high red white and blue eyes

V-2

There’s a fine line between chaos and confusion talking in you sleep and all this liberal noise pollution telling lies caught in lies alibis nowhere to hide The ultimate lie The liberal lie Russian collusion What liberals do to our country is outrageous their mental disorder becoming more and more dangerous the way they vilify and demonize our ICE agents when it was Obama who kept kids inside of the cages

If you're coming into America with open arms we’ll welcome ya but you better damn well cherish her or we’ll make life bloody hell for ya

Respect my lady

BREAKDOWN

V-3

There’s a fine line in evolution and creation a glimpse into the future and a future generation take control in control lose control out of control on a roll self control & giving into temptation The media relies on lies and slander they thrive on ruining lives just like cancer like the Russians and Nazis in all their grandeur Liberal fake news has become PRAVDA-GANDA

If you're coming into America with open arms we’ll welcome ya but you better damn well cherish her or we’ll make life bloody hell for ya



RESPECT MY



1-Baby oh

You better show your respect for my little lady

when you come across our border no regard for law an order

It’s like you’re spitting in the face of America’s sons and daughters



2-Baby oh

I ain’t happy with the way you been treating my little lady

The democrats in Congress sure know how to make a mess

tired of their bull shit and all their silly liberal non sense



3-Baby oh

Man the democrats in congress never seem to amaze me

But the tables have switched and they’re digging themselves a ditch

guess they never knew karma can be such a son of a bitch



4- SUCH A BLESSING HOW YOU BRING OUT THE BEST IN ME

AND I KNOW THAT AINT EASY



5-Baby oh

I know i might have told you this once or twice maybe

i wanna tell you again and again that i never want this party to end

it's just getting started



6-Baby oh

i think i got myself in deep here

but if you like to read i'll be your writer

hold me tight i'll hold you tighter

you're so damn sweet that i just might bite you girl



7-Baby oh

Justice was blind until the liberals went crazy

were gonna survive no matter how hard they try

to take away our guns and our American apple pie.



8-JUST WANT YOU TO KNOW LITTLE LADY YOU CAN COUNT ON ME

AND DONT YOU EVER FORGET THAT



9-Baby oh

Look up at the stars and make a wish my little lady

higher and higher until we reach up to the top of the world

and we ain’t coming dawn till we been heard yeah



10-Baby oh

Your red white & blues shoes drive us crazy

it’s been a wild ride

Each day a new surprise

but nothing gonna stop me with my baby by my side



11-Baby oh

I’m so damn proud of my little lady girl

Some say you’re magical well I say you’re fantastical

With more beauty then the flowers at the Brooklyn Botanical



12-THIS MIGHT SOUND CRAZY BUT I THINK YOU PUT A SPELL ON ME AND MY LIFE AINT NEVER BEEN BETTER GIRL