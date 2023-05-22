The Globalist Crime Syndicate are Preparing Quite A Showdown in Khazaria, AKA "Ukraine". Japan Begins Sending Military Vehicles and 40 tonnes of Bulletproof Vests to Ukraine

May 22, 2023
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Japan would send around 100 military vehicles and tens of thousands of military equipment and food to Ukraine. Several military vehicles such as the JLTV, the M777 howitzer and other tactical military vehicles have begun to be loaded onto ships at the Port of Naha, Okinawa, Japan. The Japanese government also sent 40 tons of supplies to Ukraine, including bulletproof vests, ammunition, helmets, clothing, emergency food and other military equipment. These military supplies were transported by US Air Force C-17 aircraft at Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, in the process attended by officials of the Japanese Ministry of Defense, the US Embassy, and the Embassy of Ukraine.
