Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for March 27, 2024
You will be surprised by a news from the Church. Avoid great agglomerations

My Son will come to the aid of His children when this generation uses intelligence to try to exterminate all mankind and will demonstrate once again that He is the King of the universe and the Master of all creation

OPPORTUNITY FOR SALVATION!!!

(First) Friday, April 5 and (First) Saturday, April 6, 2024
Last Reminders. Let’s not sleep. Let’s prepare for the upcoming events. Required: Sacramental Confession and Communion (Attend Mass those days, make an effort not to arrive late)
The First 9 Fridays to the Sacred Heart of Jesus (Read the 12 Promises). The 5 First Saturdays to The Immaculate Heart of Mary (Read the Promises). (Double) Novena to the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, given to Sister Natalia Magdolna (Read the 33 Promises, download and spread…)

March 27, 2024 – Message of the Blessed Virgin Mary to Luz de Maria

“Beloved children of My Heart, receive My Love.

Beloved children: I invite you to live in ‘Spirit and Truth’ (*Jn. 4:23-24) every moment, being one with My Divine Son.

(*Jn. 4:23-24) “But the hour is coming, and is now here, when true worshipers will worship the Father in Spirit and truth; and indeed the Father seeks such people to worship him. God is Spirit, and those who worship him must worship in Spirit and Truth.”

Human creatures have detached themselves from all that limits their misused and sinful free will. Children, without giving yourselves the task of looking beyond your eyes, you continue to despise My Divine Son and surrender to the enemy of the soul who leads you to surrender to the Antichrist [1].

Know and recognize My Divine Son (**Jn. 17:3; Phil. 3:8) so that you will not be deceived by the Antichrist.

(**Jn. 17:3; Phil. 3:8)

(Jn. 17:3) “Now this is eternal life, that they should know you, the only true God, and the one whom you sent, Jesus Christ.”
(Phil. 3:8) “More than that, I even consider everything as a loss because of the supreme good of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord. For his sake I have accepted the loss of all things and I consider them so much rubbish, that I may gain Christ.”

 

(The Warning: The Enlightenment of Consciences…)

You are going to live, My children, in darkness; the darkness of the soul when you look at your sins even if you do not wish to look at them, and the power of the Holy Spirit will make you see yourselves as you are, without a mask, even if you do not wish to [2]. The darkness will invade the Earth and will make human creatures feel alone on Earth.

(Technology…)

This generation of great advances for good is of great advances misused, misused to make human creatures ill, to exterminate humanity [3]. This generation has been blessed with great advances for good!

  • My Son will come to the aid of His children when this generation uses intelligence to try to exterminate all mankind.
  • My Son will come to the aid of His children and will demonstrate once again that He is the King of the universe and the Master of all creation (*** Rev. 17:14)
