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9 10 21 Their EVIL PLANS are waking up the MASSES Its backfiring Continue to PRAY
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Pope says trust science
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Get 51% Off Here ➡️ https://healthwithawk.com/
————————————————
Prepare your 4-week supply of food today
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
—————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Fallen
Song by Kevin Graham
https://artlist.io/song/12965/fallen?search=fallen
How to make HCQ
https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Fight the Mandates site
https://fightthemandates.godaddysites.com/
Covidian Cult
https://t.me/originalDONALDTRUMP/7133
Canadian Professor
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/43012
Watch how Quebec's communist Premier Legault throws the 666 sign
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/43185
Thomas Jefferson said this
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/43156
School children show how its done…go in and be kind
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/11402
Pres Trump interview
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/11402
New World Order
https://t.me/disclosetv/4564
Pope says trust science
https://t.me/COVID19agenda/12346
Graham said Jesus would take it
https://tinyurl.com/ycuxed3d
Fourth Industrial Revolution = 666 BEAST SYSTEM
https://t.me/COVID19agenda/12347
FINALLY, THE TRUTH ABOUT THE VACCINATED SPREADING THE DISEASE(S)
https://t.me/LibertyLexiChannel/17260
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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