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An Idea Whose Time has Come - Your Life and Liberty Depend on it
Red Pill Expo
Red Pill Expo
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15813 views • February 01, 2021
There have been many proposals for ways to reverse the global tide of collectivism, but none have worked. In this address, G. Edward Griffin, explains why that is the case. The reason is so simple, it will astound you. Once that single barrier is cleared away, the plan for a counter force falls quickly into place. 81 minutes that could change your world view – and your future. This was the first public presentation of Freedom Force International. The date was June 11, 2006 – history in the making. Source: Red Pill University -https://redpilluniversity.org/2020/07/23/an-idea-whose-time-has-come-2/

This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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freedomlibertyg edward griffinfreedom force internationalcreed of freedom
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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