Ep. 179 Part 3 "The Shocking Truth About Parkinson’s (It Might Be Preventable)" - Dr. Ray Dorsey

Parkinson’s disease is rising worldwide but what if many cases could be prevented?
In Part 3, Dr. Ray Dorsey shifts the conversation from causes to solutions, revealing the everyday habits that can lower your risk of Parkinson’s and protect long-term brain health.
From the water you drink and the air you breathe, to exercise, food choices, and toxin exposure, this episode breaks down practical, science-backed steps anyone can take today.
