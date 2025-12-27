Ep. 179 Part 3 "The Shocking Truth About Parkinson’s (It Might Be Preventable)" - Dr. Ray Dorsey

Parkinson’s disease is rising worldwide but what if many cases could be prevented?





In Part 3, Dr. Ray Dorsey shifts the conversation from causes to solutions, revealing the everyday habits that can lower your risk of Parkinson’s and protect long-term brain health.





From the water you drink and the air you breathe, to exercise, food choices, and toxin exposure, this episode breaks down practical, science-backed steps anyone can take today.





Visit the Parkinson's Plan website:

https://pdplan.org/





Buy the book: The Parkinson's Plan: A New Path to Prevention and Treatment

http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1541705386





👉 Subscribe for more.





🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/Open-Your-Eyes/0PNZH7D9AF64IAOWNEAZX33FCI





🌐 Learn more on the official new website: https://wellness1280.com/





📲 Follow me on social media for more health and wellness content:





👉 https://www.facebook.com/drkerrygelb

👉https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/





Thanks to:





https://coopervision.com/