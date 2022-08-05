Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wicked Are Ignorant Of Why They Fail.

Proverbs 4:19 (NIV).

19 But the way of the wicked is like deep darkness;

they do not know what makes them stumble.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The Wicked flounder in their foolish, pitch black paths.

https://pc1.tiny.us/4fj5fja9

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