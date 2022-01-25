New California Bill Would Allow Children 12 and Up To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Without Parental Approval

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01/23/2022 Good Day LA news: A new bill called SB866 awaits legislative approval in California. This open up the list of things that kids 12 and up are able to consent to without their parents and knowledge or permission. It would lift the parental requirement for any vaccine that’s been approved by the FDA and the CDC including Covid vaccine. Leave our kids ALONE！！