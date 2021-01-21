The Mandela Effect

Episode #7

Due to the advancing computer A.I. interlock System our computer recorded history can get changed/altered/simulated with the mere pushing of a few buttons or the running of an alternative program. The new Presidential swearing in ceremony yesterday was another example of a simulation. Thus, a second Mandela was engineered with the help of a look-alike and was used to further the goals of a NewWorldOrder! This second Mandela was completely controlled by his creators and susceptible to blackmail or assassination if he did not do as his controllers ordered him. Certain product commercials and Disney productions could be altered so the population would begin to doubt their own memory, and would thus look more to ThePowersThatBe for guidance.