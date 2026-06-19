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1970s synth pop, ethereal space rock, analog warm minimoog bass, lush solina string pads, slow heavy 4/4 rock groove
[Instrumental Intro]
[Atmospheric analog synth swell]
[Warm buzzing synth bass drone]
[Slow heavy 4/4 drum groove enter]
[Verse 1]
[Intimate breathy male tenor vocals]
Close your eyes and let the night take hold...
Floating far away from winter's cold...
[Pre-Chorus]
[Build]
[Add sweeping string pads]
[Subtle laser filter sweeps]
[Chorus]
[Ecstatic anthemic choir]
[Stacked multi-tracked vocal harmonies]
[Gospel style harmony]
Weaving through the stars, we fly so high...
Caught inside the cosmic open sky...
[Instrumental Break]
[Space pop analog synth lead solo]
[Lush celestial reverb and tape delay effects]
[Verse 2]
[Intimate breathy male tenor vocals]
[Drums drop to a deep soulful pocket]
Leave the heavy world behind your mind...
[Outro]
[Stacked vocal harmonies fade]
[Ethereal analog synth pads drone]
[Slow fade out]
[End]