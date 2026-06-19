BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵Cosmic Open Sky
wolfburg
wolfburg
31 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • Yesterday

1970s synth pop, ethereal space rock, analog warm minimoog bass, lush solina string pads, slow heavy 4/4 rock groove

[Instrumental Intro]
[Atmospheric analog synth swell]
[Warm buzzing synth bass drone]
[Slow heavy 4/4 drum groove enter]

[Verse 1]
[Intimate breathy male tenor vocals]
Close your eyes and let the night take hold...
Floating far away from winter's cold...

[Pre-Chorus]
[Build]
[Add sweeping string pads]
[Subtle laser filter sweeps]

[Chorus]
[Ecstatic anthemic choir]
[Stacked multi-tracked vocal harmonies]
[Gospel style harmony]
Weaving through the stars, we fly so high...
Caught inside the cosmic open sky...

[Instrumental Break]
[Space pop analog synth lead solo]
[Lush celestial reverb and tape delay effects]

[Verse 2]
[Intimate breathy male tenor vocals]
[Drums drop to a deep soulful pocket]
Leave the heavy world behind your mind...

[Outro]
[Stacked vocal harmonies fade]
[Ethereal analog synth pads drone]
[Slow fade out]
[End]

Keywords
1970s synth popethereal space rockanalog warm minimoog basslush solina string padsslow heavy rock groove
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Vance&#8217;s Switzerland trip postponed as U.S.-Iran deal faces logistical hurdles

Vance’s Switzerland trip postponed as U.S.-Iran deal faces logistical hurdles

Cassie B.
Kennedy unveils $700 million plan to combat addiction, homelessness and mental health crisis

Kennedy unveils $700 million plan to combat addiction, homelessness and mental health crisis

Willow Tohi
The Final Countdown: A prophetic warning or paranoid fantasy?

The Final Countdown: A prophetic warning or paranoid fantasy?

Belle Carter
Syria Unwilling and Unprepared to Attack Lebanon, Report Says

Syria Unwilling and Unprepared to Attack Lebanon, Report Says

Douglas Harrington
Putin Urges ASEAN to Expand Trade in National Currencies at Kazan Summit

Putin Urges ASEAN to Expand Trade in National Currencies at Kazan Summit

Coco Somers
Teen suspect in custody after gunfire erupts in Times Square

Teen suspect in custody after gunfire erupts in Times Square

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy