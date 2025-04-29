God - The Universal Father - Audio (06:10)

Matthew 5:48 NLT

But you are to be perfect, even as your Father in heaven is perfect

Urantia Book - Paper 001 - Introduction

1:0.6 (22.3) This is the true meaning of that divine command, “Be you perfect, even as I am perfect,” which ever urges mortal man onward and beckons him inward in that long and fascinating struggle for the attainment of higher and higher levels of spiritual values and true universe meanings. This sublime search for the God of universes is the supreme adventure of the inhabitants of all the worlds of time and space. ***Provided by: The Urantia Book Fellowship @ https://urantiabook.org