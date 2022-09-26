Create New Account
God’s Mercy will see us through this Biden Regime
We know that this Regime has started to us it’s F.B.I. to go after Patriots. We also know that it’s open season on killing Patriots which the media glorifies. But because of God’s mercy many of us will survive this Regime attacks on us.

Keywords
godgovernmentmercybiden regimeand patriots

